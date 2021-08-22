Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) and Itamar Medical (NASDAQ: ITMR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Illumina (ILMN – Research Report), Silk Road Medical (SILK – Research Report) and Itamar Medical (ITMR – Research Report).

Illumina (ILMN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey Schulte maintained a Hold rating on Illumina on August 18 and set a price target of $493.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $486.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Schulte is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 75.7% success rate. Schulte covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, and NanoString Tech.

Illumina has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $484.75, a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $530.00 price target.

Silk Road Medical (SILK)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Buy rating on Silk Road Medical on August 18. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 62.6% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Silk Road Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.00.

Itamar Medical (ITMR)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Buy rating on Itamar Medical on August 19. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.98, close to its 52-week low of $16.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 65.6% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Treace Medical Concepts, Inspire Medical Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Itamar Medical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

