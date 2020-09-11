September 11, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) and Thermo Fisher (NYSE: TMO)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Galapagos (GLPGResearch Report) and Thermo Fisher (TMOResearch Report).

Galapagos (GLPG)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Galapagos. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.80, close to its 52-week low of $112.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 45.8% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Galapagos with a $163.64 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Thermo Fisher (TMO)

In a report released today, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Thermo Fisher, with a price target of $470.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $419.73, close to its 52-week high of $441.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 66.3% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Exact Sciences, and T2 Biosystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Thermo Fisher with a $459.91 average price target, which is an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $468.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019