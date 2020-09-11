Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) and Thermo Fisher (NYSE: TMO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Galapagos (GLPG – Research Report) and Thermo Fisher (TMO – Research Report).

Galapagos (GLPG)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Galapagos. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.80, close to its 52-week low of $112.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 45.8% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Galapagos with a $163.64 average price target.

Thermo Fisher (TMO)

In a report released today, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Thermo Fisher, with a price target of $470.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $419.73, close to its 52-week high of $441.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 66.3% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Exact Sciences, and T2 Biosystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Thermo Fisher with a $459.91 average price target, which is an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $468.00 price target.

