Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) and Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Galapagos (GLPG – Research Report) and Compugen (CGEN – Research Report).

Galapagos (GLPG)

In a report released today, Eliana Merle from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos, with a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $188.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Merle has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.8% and a 37.1% success rate. Merle covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Arvinas Holding Company, and CymaBay Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galapagos is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $198.18, which is a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR140.00 price target.

Compugen (CGEN)

In a report released today, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Compugen, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.81, close to its 52-week high of $18.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 76.5% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Nektar Therapeutics, iTeos Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Compugen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

