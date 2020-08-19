August 19, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) and Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Galapagos (GLPGResearch Report) and Compugen (CGENResearch Report).

Galapagos (GLPG)

In a report released today, Eliana Merle from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos, with a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $188.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Merle has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.8% and a 37.1% success rate. Merle covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Arvinas Holding Company, and CymaBay Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galapagos is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $198.18, which is a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Compugen (CGEN)

In a report released today, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Compugen, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.81, close to its 52-week high of $18.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 76.5% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Nektar Therapeutics, iTeos Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Compugen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019