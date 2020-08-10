August 10, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GTHX), PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) and Sangamo Biosciences (NASDAQ: SGMO)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on G1 Therapeutics (GTHXResearch Report), PTC Therapeutics (PTCTResearch Report) and Sangamo Biosciences (SGMOResearch Report).

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

In a report issued on June 30, Chris Shibutani from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 44.6% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Nektar Therapeutics, United Therapeutics, and Repare Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.80, implying a 245.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 26, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

Cowen & Co. analyst Joseph Thome maintained a Hold rating on PTC Therapeutics on June 5 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Thome is ranked #5745 out of 6880 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PTC Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.75, which is a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $53.00 price target.

Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO)

In a report issued on June 18, Ritu Baral from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Sangamo Biosciences. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.33, close to its 52-week high of $12.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 49.1% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sangamo Biosciences with a $15.67 average price target, implying a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

