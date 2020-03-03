Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT), uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT – Research Report), uniQure (QURE – Research Report) and Heron Therapeutics (HRTX – Research Report).

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.36, close to its 52-week low of $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 41.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Stealth Biotherapeutics, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

uniQure (QURE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on uniQure today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 41.0% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

uniQure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.33.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 40.6% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Heron Therapeutics with a $34.67 average price target, an 86.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.