March 3, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT), uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPTResearch Report), uniQure (QUREResearch Report) and Heron Therapeutics (HRTXResearch Report).

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.36, close to its 52-week low of $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 41.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Stealth Biotherapeutics, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

uniQure (QURE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on uniQure today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 41.0% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

uniQure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.33.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 40.6% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Heron Therapeutics with a $34.67 average price target, an 86.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019