Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Encompass Health (EHC – Research Report) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT – Research Report).

Encompass Health (EHC)

In a report released yesterday, A.J. Rice from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Encompass Health, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 57.7% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Encompass Health with a $84.33 average price target, which is a 32.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Hold rating on Sarepta Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $130.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 52.0% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sarepta Therapeutics with a $191.42 average price target.

