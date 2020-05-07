Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA – Research Report) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT – Research Report).

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Hold rating to Enanta Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.7% and a 36.6% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals with a $57.00 average price target.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.82, close to its 52-week high of $87.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Blood Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $103.27, implying a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

