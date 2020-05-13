May 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE), Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC) and Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Bluebird Bio (BLUEResearch Report), Phibro Animal Health (PAHCResearch Report) and Gossamer Bio (GOSSResearch Report).

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released yesterday, Gena Wang from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 55.2% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Bluebird Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.38, a 75.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $111.00 price target.

Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

In a report released yesterday, Balaji Prasad from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Phibro Animal Health, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 38.8% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Bausch Health Companies, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Phibro Animal Health with a $24.00 average price target, which is a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

Barclays analyst Carter Gould maintained a Buy rating on Gossamer Bio yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Gould is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 46.9% success rate. Gould covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Therapeutics, Molecular Templates, and Acceleron Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gossamer Bio with a $22.00 average price target.

