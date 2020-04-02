Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Baxter International (BAX – Research Report) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT – Research Report).

Baxter International (BAX)

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegelsen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 51.5% success rate. Biegelsen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Baxter International with a $92.64 average price target, a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $92.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 35.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Stealth Biotherapeutics, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.