Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ: AXNX), Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX – Research Report), Exelixis (EXEL – Research Report) and MacroGenics (MGNX – Research Report).

Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Axonics Modulation Technologies, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 60.7% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Axonics Modulation Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.50, which is a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Exelixis (EXEL)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Hung from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Exelixis, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.55, close to its 52-week high of $27.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 61.4% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Voyager Therapeutics, Aprea Therapeutics, and Acceleron Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exelixis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.00, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

MacroGenics (MGNX)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang reiterated a Buy rating on MacroGenics today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 46.4% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Rubius Therapeutics, and Zai Lab.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MacroGenics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.50, which is a 72.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

