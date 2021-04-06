Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ASRT), Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ) and Cardiol Therapeutics (Other OTC: CRTPF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT – Research Report), Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ – Research Report) and Cardiol Therapeutics (CRTPF – Research Report).

Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT)

Gabelli analyst Kevin Kedra maintained a Hold rating on Assertio Therapeutics on March 15. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Kedra is ranked #1855 out of 7425 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Assertio Therapeutics is currently a Hold rating.

Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics received a Sell rating and a $10.00 price target from J.P. Morgan analyst Anupam Rama on March 25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.62, close to its 52-week low of $7.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Rama is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Rama covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Springworks Therapeutics, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Frequency Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.67.

Cardiol Therapeutics (CRTPF)

ATB Capital Markets analyst AltaCorp Captial maintained a Buy rating on Cardiol Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.37.

Cardiol Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.77.

