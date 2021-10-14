Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Arena Pharma (NASDAQ: ARNA), Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) and Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Arena Pharma (ARNA – Research Report), Premier (PINC – Research Report) and Veracyte (VCYT – Research Report).

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

In a report issued on October 12, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Arena Pharma, with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 43.5% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.00, representing a 55.9% upside. In a report issued on September 27, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Premier (PINC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell maintained a Hold rating on Premier on October 12 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.58, close to its 52-week high of $40.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 60.1% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Quest Diagnostics, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Premier with a $43.29 average price target.

Veracyte (VCYT)

In a report issued on October 11, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Veracyte. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 57.2% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, AbCellera Biologics, and Castle Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Veracyte with a $58.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.