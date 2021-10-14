October 14, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Arena Pharma (NASDAQ: ARNA), Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) and Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Arena Pharma (ARNAResearch Report), Premier (PINCResearch Report) and Veracyte (VCYTResearch Report).

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

In a report issued on October 12, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Arena Pharma, with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 43.5% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.00, representing a 55.9% upside. In a report issued on September 27, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Premier (PINC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell maintained a Hold rating on Premier on October 12 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.58, close to its 52-week high of $40.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 60.1% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Quest Diagnostics, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Premier with a $43.29 average price target.

Veracyte (VCYT)

In a report issued on October 11, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Veracyte. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 57.2% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, AbCellera Biologics, and Castle Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Veracyte with a $58.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019