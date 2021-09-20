September 20, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ: AMYT), Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Amryt Pharma (AMYTResearch Report), Zymeworks (ZYMEResearch Report) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNXResearch Report).

Amryt Pharma (AMYT)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Buy rating on Amryt Pharma on September 13. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -17.2% and a 40.6% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Amryt Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00, implying a 168.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Zymeworks (ZYME)

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Hold rating on Zymeworks on September 13. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 60.2% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zymeworks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on September 13 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 48.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals with a $37.00 average price target, a 61.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

