Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ: AMYT), Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Amryt Pharma (AMYT – Research Report), Zymeworks (ZYME – Research Report) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX – Research Report).

Amryt Pharma (AMYT)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Buy rating on Amryt Pharma on September 13. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -17.2% and a 40.6% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Amryt Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00, implying a 168.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Zymeworks (ZYME)

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Hold rating on Zymeworks on September 13. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 60.2% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zymeworks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on September 13 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 48.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals with a $37.00 average price target, a 61.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

