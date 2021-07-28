Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amgen (AMGN – Research Report) and Masimo (MASI – Research Report).

Amgen (AMGN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Sell rating on Amgen today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $244.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 46.6% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $228.33 average price target.

Masimo (MASI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Polark maintained a Buy rating on Masimo yesterday and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $268.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 69.4% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Masimo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $305.00, a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

