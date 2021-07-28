July 28, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amgen (AMGNResearch Report) and Masimo (MASIResearch Report).

Amgen (AMGN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Sell rating on Amgen today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $244.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 46.6% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $228.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Masimo (MASI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Polark maintained a Buy rating on Masimo yesterday and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $268.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 69.4% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Masimo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $305.00, a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019