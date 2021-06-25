June 25, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Amgen (AMGNResearch Report) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLAResearch Report).

Amgen (AMGN)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Hold rating on Amgen today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $240.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.3% and a 46.3% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $245.29 average price target.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Michael King maintained a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics today and set a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.84, close to its 52-week high of $92.00.

According to TipRanks.com, King is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 57.9% success rate. King covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., Agios Pharma, and AnaptysBio.

Intellia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.17, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

