Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Amgen (AMGN – Research Report) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA – Research Report).

Amgen (AMGN)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Hold rating on Amgen today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $240.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.3% and a 46.3% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $245.29 average price target.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Michael King maintained a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics today and set a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.84, close to its 52-week high of $92.00.

According to TipRanks.com, King is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 57.9% success rate. King covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., Agios Pharma, and AnaptysBio.

Intellia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.17, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

