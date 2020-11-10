Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS), Arena Pharma (NASDAQ: ARNA) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alkermes (ALKS – Research Report), Arena Pharma (ARNA – Research Report) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL – Research Report).

Alkermes (ALKS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Hold rating on Alkermes today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 53.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Alkermes with a $21.20 average price target.

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Arena Pharma, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.42, close to its 52-week high of $90.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 42.2% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Vir Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arena Pharma with a $101.50 average price target, which is a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 44.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avadel Pharmaceuticals with a $18.50 average price target, representing a 219.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

