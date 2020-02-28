Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ: AERI) and Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report) and Radius Health (RDUS – Research Report).

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.01, close to its 52-week low of $16.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.7% and a 34.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.20, which is an 115.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Radius Health (RDUS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Radius Health, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 48.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Amag Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Radius Health with a $33.50 average price target, which is an 85.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.