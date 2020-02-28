February 28, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ: AERI) and Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aerie Pharma (AERIResearch Report) and Radius Health (RDUSResearch Report).

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.01, close to its 52-week low of $16.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.7% and a 34.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.20, which is an 115.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Radius Health (RDUS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Radius Health, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 48.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Amag Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Radius Health with a $33.50 average price target, which is an 85.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019