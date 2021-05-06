May 6, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) and Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACADResearch Report) and Bluebird Bio (BLUEResearch Report).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.40, close to its 52-week low of $19.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 49.2% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.89, which is a 64.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.21, close to its 52-week low of $24.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.0% and a 31.0% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.85, implying a 42.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

