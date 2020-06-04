Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC), Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) and APi Group (NYSE: APG)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Wintrust Financial (WTFC – Research Report), Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI – Research Report) and APi Group (APG – Research Report).

Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Wintrust Financial, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Long ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.9% and a 24.2% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, Huntington Bancshares, and Commerce Bancshares.

Wintrust Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Jennifer Demba maintained a Hold rating on Texas Capital Bancshares today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Demba is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 57.0% success rate. Demba covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Capstar Financial Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Capital Bancshares is a Hold with an average price target of $28.50, which is a -5.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Jefferies also resumed coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

APi Group (APG)

In a report released today, Markus Mittermaier from UBS maintained a Buy rating on APi Group, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.08, close to its 52-week high of $12.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Mittermaier is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 55.3% success rate. Mittermaier covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Lennox International, and Johnson Controls.

APi Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, implying a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.