Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) and Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Virtu Financial (VIRT – Research Report) and Global Net Lease (GNL – Research Report).

Virtu Financial (VIRT)

Citigroup analyst Ben Herbert maintained a Hold rating on Virtu Financial today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 75.0% success rate. Herbert covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Cboe Global Markets, and CME Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Virtu Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00, representing a 0.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Global Net Lease (GNL)

Aegis Capital analyst Benjamin Zucker maintained a Buy rating on Global Net Lease today and set a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Zucker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.0% and a 47.8% success rate. Zucker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Gladstone Land, Sachem Capital, and Postal Realty.

Global Net Lease has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50, a 54.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

