Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: SuRo Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS), Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) and S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on SuRo Capital (SSSS – Research Report), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE – Research Report) and S&P Global (SPGI – Research Report).

SuRo Capital (SSSS)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on SuRo Capital, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 37.3% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SuRo Capital with a $15.50 average price target, which is a 66.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on Cboe Global Markets yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.05.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 70.8% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

Cboe Global Markets has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.33.

S&P Global (SPGI)

UBS analyst Alex Kramm maintained a Buy rating on S&P Global today and set a price target of $422.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $364.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Kramm is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 67.2% success rate. Kramm covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Jones Lang Lasalle, and Verisk Analytics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on S&P Global is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $391.60, representing a 7.1% upside. In a report issued on October 1, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $399.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.