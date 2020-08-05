Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ: SUNS), United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) and Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Solar Senior Capital (SUNS – Research Report), United Insurance Holdings (UIHC – Research Report) and Healthcare Realty (HR – Research Report).

Solar Senior Capital (SUNS)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Solar Senior Capital, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 59.0% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Solar Senior Capital with a $16.00 average price target.

United Insurance Holdings (UIHC)

In a report released yesterday, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on United Insurance Holdings, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.76, close to its 52-week low of $6.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 58.8% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

The the analyst consensus on United Insurance Holdings is currently a Moderate Sell rating.

Healthcare Realty (HR)

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Healthcare Realty, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 50.9% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and Franklin Street Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthcare Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.00.

