Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Scully Royalty (NYSE: SRL) and Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Scully Royalty (SRL – Research Report) and Hersha Hospitality (HT – Research Report).

Scully Royalty (SRL)

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Sell rating on Scully Royalty on December 15. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.02, close to its 52-week high of $9.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 68.7% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as ARAMARK Holdings, UniFirst, and Cintas.

Scully Royalty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hersha Hospitality (HT)

In a report issued on January 12, Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Hersha Hospitality, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.45.

Bellisario has an average return of 26.6% when recommending Hersha Hospitality.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is ranked #1586 out of 7329 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Hersha Hospitality with a $7.20 average price target, implying a -19.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.