Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: QTS Realty (NYSE: QTS), Principal Financial (NASDAQ: PFG) and OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on QTS Realty (QTS – Research Report), Principal Financial (PFG – Research Report) and OneMain Holdings (OMF – Research Report).

QTS Realty (QTS)

In a report released yesterday, Sami Badri from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on QTS Realty, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $68.89, close to its 52-week high of $69.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 51.1% success rate. Badri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on QTS Realty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.36.

Principal Financial (PFG)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman maintained a Hold rating on Principal Financial yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 48.8% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

Principal Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $43.29, which is a -7.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

OneMain Holdings (OMF)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on OneMain Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 64.2% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OneMain Holdings with a $33.77 average price target, a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.50 price target.

