Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) and Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Prosperity Bancshares (PB – Research Report) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS – Research Report).

Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Wedbush analyst Peter Winter upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to Buy today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Winter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 40.3% success rate. Winter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Capital Bancshares, Cullen/Frost Bankers, and Regions Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prosperity Bancshares is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.86.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs Group today and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $203.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs Group with a $274.10 average price target.

