Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) and Axos Financial (NYSE: AX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on One Liberty Properties (OLP – Research Report) and Axos Financial (AX – Research Report).

One Liberty Properties (OLP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera reiterated a Hold rating on One Liberty Properties today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 51.4% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for One Liberty Properties with a $16.00 average price target.

Axos Financial (AX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Buy rating on Axos Financial yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.4% and a 37.0% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axos Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.00, a 50.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

