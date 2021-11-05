Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ), New Residential Inv (NYSE: NRZ) and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nasdaq (NDAQ – Research Report), New Residential Inv (NRZ – Research Report) and Bank of America (BAC – Research Report).

Nasdaq (NDAQ)

In a report issued on October 11, Daniel Fannon from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Nasdaq, with a price target of $186.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $212.27, close to its 52-week high of $213.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Fannon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 77.2% success rate. Fannon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, WisdomTree Investments, and Janus Henderson Group.

Nasdaq has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $218.11, a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $203.00 price target.

New Residential Inv (NRZ)

In a report issued on October 11, Eric Hagen from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on New Residential Inv, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.41, close to its 52-week high of $11.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 69.8% success rate. Hagen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Financial, Chimera Investment, and New York Mortgage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Residential Inv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.57, representing a 7.7% upside. In a report issued on September 29, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Bank of America (BAC)

In a report issued on October 15, James Fotheringham from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Bank of America, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.33, close to its 52-week high of $48.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 75.3% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Victory Capital Holdings, and Apollo Global Management.

Bank of America has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.03, a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

