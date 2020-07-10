Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on MSCI (MSCI – Research Report) and Triumph Bancorp (TBK – Research Report).

MSCI (MSCI)

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on MSCI, with a price target of $337.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $370.05, close to its 52-week high of $379.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 41.5% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Advanced Disposal Services, and Nielsen Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MSCI with a $379.25 average price target, implying a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $342.00 price target.

Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

In a report released today, Gary Tenner from D.A. Davidson upgraded Triumph Bancorp to Buy, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.50, close to its 52-week low of $19.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Tenner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 70.5% success rate. Tenner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Central Valley Community Bancorp, and Svb Financial Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Triumph Bancorp with a $25.67 average price target.

