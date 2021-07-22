Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: First Community (NASDAQ: FCCO), Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) and Moelis (NYSE: MC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on First Community (FCCO – Research Report), Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI – Research Report) and Moelis (MC – Research Report).

First Community (FCCO)

Raymond James analyst Ammar Samma maintained a Buy rating on First Community today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 40.3% and a 85.7% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], Capstar Financial Holdings, and The First Of Long Island.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Community is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

Stephens analyst Matt Olney maintained a Buy rating on Texas Capital Bancshares today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Olney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 45.7% success rate. Olney covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, CrossFirst Bankshares, and Prosperity Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.50, representing a 22.8% upside. In a report issued on July 8, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $78.00 price target.

Moelis (MC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia maintained a Hold rating on Moelis today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.69, close to its 52-week high of $59.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Gosalia is ranked #2681 out of 7602 analysts.

Moelis has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $63.00.

