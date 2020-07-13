Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) and Blackrock (NYSE: BLK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Discover Financial Services (DFS – Research Report) and Blackrock (BLK – Research Report).

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 63.9% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Velocity Financial, Starwood Property, and American Express.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discover Financial Services with a $56.35 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Blackrock (BLK)

In a report released today, Christopher Harris from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $554.08, close to its 52-week high of $576.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 62.0% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Blackrock has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $581.60, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $630.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.