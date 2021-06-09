Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC – Research Report) and AGNC Investment (AGNC – Research Report).

Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

BTIG analyst Timothy P. Hayes maintained a Hold rating on Colony Credit Real Estate on May 6. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.33, close to its 52-week high of $10.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 59.8% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Blackstone Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Colony Credit Real Estate with a $11.00 average price target, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (AGNC)

In a report issued on May 18, Eric Hagen from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on AGNC Investment, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.70, close to its 52-week high of $18.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 77.1% success rate. Hagen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, Ellington Financial, and Chimera Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AGNC Investment with a $18.63 average price target, which is a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

