Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: CNO Financial (NYSE: CNO) and Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CNO Financial (CNO – Research Report) and Community Healthcare (CHCT – Research Report).

CNO Financial (CNO)

In a report released today, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on CNO Financial, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 55.9% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

CNO Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.50.

Community Healthcare (CHCT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on Community Healthcare today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.3% and a 42.6% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Community Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.20, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

