September 15, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) and BIGG Digital Assets (Other OTC: BBKCF)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CME Group (CMEResearch Report) and BIGG Digital Assets (BBKCFResearch Report).

CME Group (CME)

Berenberg Bank analyst Eoin Mullany maintained a Hold rating on CME Group on September 8 and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $188.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullany is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 48.4% success rate. Mullany covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Bank AG, Credit Suisse, and UniCredit SpA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CME Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $214.30.

BIGG Digital Assets (BBKCF)

In a report issued on September 8, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research maintained a Buy rating on BIGG Digital Assets, with a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is ranked #2874 out of 7641 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BIGG Digital Assets is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.47.

