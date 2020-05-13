Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Blackrock (NYSE: BLK) and Diamondrock (NYSE: DRH)By Ryan Adsit
Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Blackrock (BLK – Research Report) and Diamondrock (DRH – Research Report).
Blackrock (BLK)
In a report released yesterday, Christopher Harris from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $485.80.
According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 63.9% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackrock with a $517.56 average price target.
Diamondrock (DRH)
Wells Fargo analyst Dori Kesten maintained a Hold rating on Diamondrock yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.29.
According to TipRanks.com, Kesten is ranked #5013 out of 6546 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Diamondrock with a $7.00 average price target.
