May 13, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Blackrock (NYSE: BLK) and Diamondrock (NYSE: DRH)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Blackrock (BLKResearch Report) and Diamondrock (DRHResearch Report).

Blackrock (BLK)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Harris from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $485.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 63.9% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackrock with a $517.56 average price target.

Diamondrock (DRH)

Wells Fargo analyst Dori Kesten maintained a Hold rating on Diamondrock yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kesten is ranked #5013 out of 6546 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Diamondrock with a $7.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

