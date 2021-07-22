Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO), Comerica (NYSE: CMA) and Equity Lifestyle (NYSE: ELS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Apollo Global Management (APO – Research Report), Comerica (CMA – Research Report) and Equity Lifestyle (ELS – Research Report).

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr reiterated a Buy rating on Apollo Global Management yesterday and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 72.2% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Goldman Sachs Group, and Franklin Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apollo Global Management is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.00, representing a 9.9% upside. In a report issued on July 12, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

Comerica (CMA)

In a report released yesterday, David George from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Comerica, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.06.

According to TipRanks.com, George is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 69.3% success rate. George covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Capital One Financial, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Comerica with a $75.58 average price target, implying a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, KBW also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Equity Lifestyle (ELS)

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa maintained a Buy rating on Equity Lifestyle yesterday and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.81, close to its 52-week high of $82.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 60.3% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Healthpeak Properties, and MGM Growth Properties.

Equity Lifestyle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.43, implying a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

