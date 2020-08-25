Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: American Homes (NYSE: AMH) and Bank Of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on American Homes (AMH – Research Report) and Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC – Research Report).

American Homes (AMH)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne reiterated a Buy rating on American Homes today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.25, close to its 52-week high of $29.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 62.0% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Investors Real Estate ate, and NexPoint Residential.

American Homes has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Marin Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.8% and a 38.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Central Pacific Financial.

Bank Of Marin Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.