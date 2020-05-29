Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) and Dollar General (NYSE: DG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Ulta Beauty (ULTA – Research Report) and Dollar General (DG – Research Report).

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Hold rating on Ulta Beauty yesterday and set a price target of $263.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $243.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 49.5% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ulta Beauty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $234.94.

Dollar General (DG)

In a report released yesterday, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $184.11, close to its 52-week high of $187.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 62.0% success rate. Short covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Alimentation Couche Tard, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar General is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $198.32, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report issued on May 18, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $202.00 price target.

