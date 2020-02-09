February 9, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Ubiquiti Networks (NYSE: UI), Take-Two (NASDAQ: TTWO) and Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ubiquiti Networks (UIResearch Report), Take-Two (TTWOResearch Report) and Taylor Morrison (TMHCResearch Report).

Ubiquiti Networks (UI)

In a report issued on February 7, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Ubiquiti Networks, with a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 64.9% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Ubiquiti Networks with a $159.67 average price target.

Take-Two (TTWO)

In a report issued on February 7, Deepak Mathivanan from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Take-Two, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 63.3% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GrubHub.

Take-Two has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.25, representing a 17.5% upside. In a report issued on January 24, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

Taylor Morrison (TMHC)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Hold rating on Taylor Morrison on February 7 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.20, close to its 52-week high of $28.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 61.2% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Building Brands, Advanced Drainage Systems, and Builders Firstsource.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Taylor Morrison with a $30.00 average price target, representing a 13.1% upside. In a report issued on February 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

