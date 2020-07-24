July 24, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) and Unilever NV (Other OTC: UNLVF)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tractor Supply (TSCOResearch Report) and Unilever NV (UNLVFResearch Report).

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

In a report released yesterday, Elizabeth Lane Suzuki from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Tractor Supply, with a price target of $171.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.00, close to its 52-week high of $154.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Suzuki is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 57.1% success rate. Suzuki covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Home Depot.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tractor Supply is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $146.50, representing a 0.3% upside. In a report issued on July 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Unilever NV (UNLVF)

Berenberg Bank analyst James Targett maintained a Hold rating on Unilever NV yesterday and set a price target of EUR52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.95, equals to its 52-week high of $62.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Targett is ranked #6048 out of 6814 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unilever NV is a Hold with an average price target of $56.33, representing a -6.1% downside. In a report issued on July 17, HSBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR43.00 price target.

