Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Snap-on (NYSE: SNA) and Brunswick (NYSE: BC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Snap-on (SNA – Research Report) and Brunswick (BC – Research Report).

Snap-on (SNA)

Robert W. Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Hold rating on Snap-on on April 22 and set a price target of $239.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $238.69, close to its 52-week high of $242.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 80.8% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BorgWarner, and Littelfuse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Snap-on with a $259.67 average price target.

Brunswick (BC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained a Buy rating on Brunswick on April 22 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $104.52, close to its 52-week high of $107.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 70.5% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Camping World Holdings, and Winnebago Industries.

Brunswick has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.20, which is a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $114.00 price target.

