Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: PUMA SE NPV (Other OTC: PMMAF), Nestlé SA (Other OTC: NSRGF) and Unilever NV (Other OTC: UNLVF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF – Research Report), Nestlé SA (NSRGF – Research Report) and Unilever NV (UNLVF – Research Report).

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released yesterday, Piral Dadhania from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV, with a price target of EUR70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.01, close to its 52-week low of $43.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Dadhania is ranked #4963 out of 6488 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $72.27 average price target, representing a 23.1% upside. In a report issued on April 9, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR67.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released today, John Ennis CFA from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF109.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $106.33.

CFA has an average return of 2.6% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #4382 out of 6488 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.35, a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF115.00 price target.

Unilever NV (UNLVF)

Berenberg Bank analyst James Targett maintained a Hold rating on Unilever NV today and set a price target of EUR49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Targett is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 42.2% success rate. Targett covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Kraft Heinz, and Nestlé SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unilever NV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.33, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, HSBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR44.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.