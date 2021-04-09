Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: PUMA SE NPV (Other OTC: PMMAF) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (Other OTC: MGDDF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF – Research Report) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF – Research Report).

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

DZ BANK AG analyst Herbert Sturm maintained a Sell rating on PUMA SE NPV today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.55, close to its 52-week high of $116.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Sturm is ranked #7019 out of 7435 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.94.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

UBS analyst David Lesne maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin yesterday and set a price target of EUR132.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $149.20, close to its 52-week high of $152.99.

Lesne has an average return of 13.4% when recommending Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin.

According to TipRanks.com, Lesne is ranked #1155 out of 7435 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $162.23, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR130.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.