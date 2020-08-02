August 2, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Kellogg (NYSE: K) and Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Procter & Gamble (PGResearch Report), Kellogg (KResearch Report) and Skyline Champion (SKYResearch Report).

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Buy rating on Procter & Gamble on July 31 and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $131.12, close to its 52-week high of $132.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 52.5% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and The Estée Lauder Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Procter & Gamble with a $141.55 average price target, representing an 8.9% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

Kellogg (K)

In a report issued on July 31, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Kellogg, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $68.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 62.9% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Kellogg has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $71.73, which is a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Bernstein also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Skyline Champion (SKY)

In a report issued on July 31, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Skyline Champion, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 58.5% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Skyline Champion with a $30.00 average price target, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report issued on July 30, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

