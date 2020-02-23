Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Peugeot (Other OTC: PUGOY), Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (Other OTC: BAMXF) and Ferrari (NYSE: RACE)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Peugeot (PUGOY – Research Report), Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF – Research Report) and Ferrari (RACE – Research Report).

Peugeot (PUGOY)

In a report issued on February 21, Thomas Besson from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Peugeot, with a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.69, close to its 52-week low of $20.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 45.8% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Infineon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Peugeot with a $30.37 average price target.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

Kepler Capital analyst Michael Raab maintained a Sell rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft on February 21 and set a price target of EUR60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.00.

Raab has an average return of 10.2% when recommending Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Raab is ranked #2767 out of 5979 analysts.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.41.

Ferrari (RACE)

Ferrari received a Buy rating and a EUR175.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy on February 21. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $172.90, close to its 52-week high of $180.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is ranked #3403 out of 5979 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ferrari with a $186.12 average price target, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

