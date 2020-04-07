Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Nestlé SA (Other OTC: NSRGF) and ASM International (Other OTC: ASMIY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Nestlé SA (NSRGF – Research Report) and ASM International (ASMIY – Research Report).

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released yesterday, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is ranked #5386 out of 6228 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $110.30 average price target, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF105.00 price target.

ASM International (ASMIY)

Kepler Capital analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz maintained a Hold rating on ASM International yesterday and set a price target of EUR105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.7% and a 32.7% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Dialog Semiconductor, and Infineon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ASM International is a Hold with an average price target of $113.45.

