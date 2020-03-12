Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS), Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Limoneira Co (NASDAQ: LMNR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), Nike (NKE – Research Report) and Limoneira Co (LMNR – Research Report).

Microvision (MVIS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Hold rating on Microvision today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.23, close to its 52-week low of $0.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -24.4% and a 27.9% success rate. Dede covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Alkaline Water Company, SuperCom, and Resonant.

Microvision has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.25, representing a -3.4% downside. In a report issued on February 26, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Nike (NKE)

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Nike, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -4.1% and a 41.5% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.09, implying a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

Limoneira Co (LMNR)

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve maintained a Hold rating on Limoneira Co today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.04, close to its 52-week low of $14.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.1% and a 37.7% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and Yield10 Bioscience.

Limoneira Co has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

