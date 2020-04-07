April 7, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC), Wayfair (NYSE: W) and Ubiquiti Networks (NYSE: UI)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kraft Heinz (KHCResearch Report), Wayfair (WResearch Report) and Ubiquiti Networks (UIResearch Report).

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Sell rating on Kraft Heinz today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 44.4% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, McCormick & Company, and Sanderson Farms.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kraft Heinz is a Hold with an average price target of $28.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wayfair (W)

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Buy rating on Wayfair today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 58.4% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Boingo Wireless, and Mercadolibre.

Wayfair has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.86, which is a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Ubiquiti Networks (UI)

In a report released today, Sami Badri from Credit Suisse reiterated a Sell rating on Ubiquiti Networks, with a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $153.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 43.9% success rate. Badri covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, CommScope Holding, and Cisco Systems.

Ubiquiti Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $121.00, a -22.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019