Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM) and Airbus Group SE (Other OTC: EADSF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on JM Smucker (SJM – Research Report) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF – Research Report).

JM Smucker (SJM)

JM Smucker received a Hold rating from Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $115.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 45.7% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, McCormick & Company, and Sanderson Farms.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for JM Smucker with a $112.00 average price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christophe Menard maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE today and set a price target of EUR77.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.00, close to its 52-week low of $50.87.

Menard noted:

According to TipRanks.com, Menard is ranked #6233 out of 6470 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.94, implying a 53.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR100.00 price target.

