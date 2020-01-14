January 14, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) and DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hasbro (HASResearch Report), Mattel (MATResearch Report) and DuPont de Nemours (DDResearch Report).

Hasbro (HAS)

MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler maintained a Buy rating on Hasbro today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.60.

Handler has an average return of 13.9% when recommending Hasbro.

According to TipRanks.com, Handler is ranked #434 out of 5792 analysts.

Hasbro has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.29.

Mattel (MAT)

In a report released today, David Pang from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Mattel, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Pang is ranked #4194 out of 5792 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Mattel with a $12.00 average price target.

DuPont de Nemours (DD)

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained a Buy rating on DuPont de Nemours today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.21, close to its 52-week low of $59.31.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 55.3% success rate. McNulty covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Westlake Chemical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DuPont de Nemours is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $74.00.

