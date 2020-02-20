Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) and Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Hasbro (HAS – Research Report) and Dell Technologies (DELL – Research Report).

Hasbro (HAS)

Barclays analyst Felicia Hendrix maintained a Buy rating on Hasbro yesterday and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 54.5% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penn National Gaming, Royal Caribbean, and Wynn Resorts.

Hasbro has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.00, representing a 19.3% upside. In a report issued on February 13, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained a Hold rating on Dell Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 65.1% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dell Technologies with a $60.00 average price target, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

